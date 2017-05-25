Scrutiny of political parties accounts important: SC

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar while hearing a disqualification petition filed by PML (N) leader Hanif Abbassi against PTI Chairman Imran Khan has noted that the scrutiny of political parties’ accounts is a matter of public importance.

“The accounts of political parties should be up to the mark,” remarked one of the three judges.

Submitting his arguments, PTI Counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan stated if the court allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan to determine the account details of one political, floodgates will open for more litigation. “The ECP had earlier accepted PTI’s statement regarding the sources of foreign funds. Now they can’t review the matter,” Khan said. “These are proceedings of a penal nature.” Responding to the PTI counsel’s plea, the CJP remarked that there will be no discrimination against the party. “If the ECP is asked to examine PTI’s accounts, the same will apply to all parties,” he added. The counsel submitted that PTI-USA LLC acts as the party’s agent to collect funds from Pakistanis living abroad and to grant them membership to the party. This kind of funding is not illegal under the Public Representation Act,” Mansoor maintained.