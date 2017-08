Staff Reporter

Board of Secondary Education Karachi has announced that the scrutiny forms for matric science and general group (regular and private) examinations-2017 will be accepted from August 9, 2017 to Sept.15, 2017.

BSEK Chairman Professor Dr. Saeeduddin has advised the students to submit their scrutiny forms, along with the fees, in the Board Office branches of National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited, Askari Commercial Bank and United Bank Limited.