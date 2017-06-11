SCO membership to help safeguard country interests

Multan

Former speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam has congratulated the nation on becoming a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It would help safeguard political, social and economic interests of the country, he said here Saturday while talking to APP. Fakhar Imam said that problems like unemployment, terrorism, extremism, weak economy and others would be resolved through the forum.

In another report it is reported that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was expanded for the first time at the two-day summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, with the inclusion of India and Pakistan. The inclusion of the two major regional countries in the SCO demonstrates the organization’s growing appeal.

After the expansion, the eight-member bloc will cover nearly half of the world’s population and three-fifths of the Eurasian continent, which will greatly boost its role of promoting regional stability and prosperity, according to an article published in Daily China on Saturday.

Since its establishment in 2001, the SCO has faced numerous detractors and critics, who have questioned its motives and principles. Yet the organization’s steadfast commitment to peace and economic growth in some of the world’s most volatile countries has remained unshaken.—APP