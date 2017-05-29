School lacks facilities

The conditions of govt schools are not hidden from anybody. Secondary high school Absor where more than 800 students are enrolled lacks chairs, tables etc and students are compelled to sit on the floor. Secondly in this hot weather one cannot live without cold water, but we the students bring water from home, as there is no water in our school. I request authorities to pay heed to this precarious situation.

ADILA NIJAM

Absor , Kech

