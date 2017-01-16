Scholarships for minority students soon: Khatumal

Observer Report

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan, Sunday said that Shaheed Banazir Bhutto Scholarship for students belonging to minority communities would be launched soon.

These will be awarded on merit cum poverty basis to those enrolled in universities, colleges and schools of public sector. He was talking to a delegation of minority students belonging to different educational institutions that called on him, says a statement here on Sunday.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan advised students of public sector universities to submit their scholarship forms through their universities as early as possible at the Minority Department office located at Sindh Secretariat 4-A, Block-12.

He was of the view that the PPP government in Sindh has tried its best to take all the measures to provide education opportunities to the talented needy students.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that it was priority of the government to provide quality education to all the students irrespective of their religion and caste.

He further said the Sindh Education Department is also providing financial assistance to the talented and needy students through endowment funds.