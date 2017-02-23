Scholarships for 1100 candidates

City Reporter

Scholarships for around 1100 fresh candidates were approved at a meeting of Board of Trustees for Endowment fund, chaired by Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar here Thursday.

The minister informed the meeting that since 2002, so far 10086 students had been awarded Endowment Scholarships of Rs 1150 millions and presently Sindh Education Department had allocated Rs 523 millions under Endowment fund.

Secretary Education Colleges Dr. Riaz Memon, Special Secretary Endowment Fund Naseem ul Ghani Sehto and Vice Chancellors of various universities also attended the meeting.

The Minister added that the Endowment fund was created with Rs 200 million initially in the year 2002-2003 with the objective to provide financial assistance to the students.