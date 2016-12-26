Scholarly paper on culture health

Javeria, Ambar, Razia

Lahore

We live at Shalimar Town in the Toba Tek Singh district, which is situated in the Faisalabad Division. One day I visited my community which has about 60 houses and its population is around about 200. Further I observed that the streets were neat and clean but the houses were not well maintained. They speak Punjabi instead of Urdu. There exist many schools and colleges but there is no university in my community. The people celebrate auspicious events like Eids very excitedly and with religious fervour. Unfortunately, they believe in caste system and strictly adhere to its customs. They are against love marriages. Dowry system has affected our community badly.

The people of my city are very hardworking and competent. They wear simple clothes according to their culture. Muslims and Christian live together in a peaceful atmosphere in our community. There is only one hospital namely DHQ in the city which cannot cater to the needs of the people. So, people are facing many problems concerning their health. We request the health authorities especially the Chief Minister of Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, to provide more healthcare facilities to people so that they do not undergo endurance on account of health issues and concentrate their attention on nation-building activities.