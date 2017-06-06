Scheduled meeting locked through forces: Joint leadership

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint resistance leadership has said that a scheduled meeting between leadership and members of business community was barred by the puppet regime through force, today.

The joint resistance leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani continued to be under house arrest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was once again put under house arrest and Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested and lodged in Kothibagh sub jail.

The joint leadership said not allowing them to meet has become the norm for the state authorities who have to keep up the farce of “normalcy ” through repression at the bidding of their masters in New Delhi otherwise they will be shown the door by them.

The joint leadership said that people and leadership are and will continue to pursue their movement for right to self determination till it is achieved. Referring to the raids being conducted by the Indian agencies Joint leadership said such moves to intimidate and harass pro freedom leaders and activists is Government of India’s acceptance that it has not been able to politically defeat the people’s struggle for freedom in Jammu and Kashmir.

Government of India has completely failed in crushing the people’s revolt, despite its largest military concentration in the world in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who have unleashed a reign of terror and torture upon the people for the past seven decades inflicting untold miseries upon the masses.

Yet all repressive means and methods adopted to defeat or subdue the people’s and leaderships unflinching resolve and commitment to their struggle for freedom have miserably failed. Kashmirs are defiant. They have made up their mind that they will get their fundamental right even if they are killed blinded tortured maimed made to disappear jailed detained terrorized harassed beaten or humiliated , as is the norm in the valley. They will not be terrorized into submission.—KMS