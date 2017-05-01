SCCI for setting up export promotion councils

Sialkot

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Majid Raza Bhutta has urged upon the government to take steps for setting up of sector specific Export Promotion Councils in the country. The proposed councils should be established to enhance exports and these councils should work under Commerce Ministry for the betterment of export industry he added. Talking to journalists here on Saturday night he said that keeping in view fast changing business trends globally a new concept of Shared Showrooms has been introduced in various countries. He suggested that shared showrooms and display centres in potential markets should be set up for providing opportunities to exporters to showcase their products with proper marketing facilities. The shared showrooms offer solution to the issue of high cost of maintaining and individual showroom in a foreign country and difficult to administering it from another country he said. Majid said that Shared Showrooms is the cheapest way to always have samples available for the demonstration in another country with the facility of trained staff to market the products to the buyers visiting facility. The SCCI President further added that government should provide special incentives to encourage the export of high priority sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental instruments, leather products, sports goods, footwear, gems and jewelry and furniture.—APP