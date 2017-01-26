Scattered rain, snowfall over hills likely

Islamabad

Met office Thursday forecast rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions during the next 24 hours.

However, cold and dry weather to persist in most plain areas of the country. A strong westerly wave is prevailing over the country, an official of Met office told APP. Heavy rain coupled with cold winds and snowfall in hilly areas on Thursday turned the weather a bit chilly in the provincial capital. The showers brought the temperature down from 17 to 14 degrees Celsius (maximum) in the city on Wednesday.

The overcast sky, clean and pleasant atmosphere gave the provincial capital a heavenly look but made difficulties for people in some areas as rainwater accumulated on some roads and streets.

According to the Met office, 33 millimetre rain was recorded in the city while other cities including Murree, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Kasur, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Mangla, Faisalabad and Mandibahauddin also received handsome rain.—APP