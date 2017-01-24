Scandal, gaffes mar ex-UN chief’s presidential prospects in South Korea

Seoul

It has been an inauspicious return to crisis-plagued South Korea for former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, once the odds-on favourite to be the next president, who has been ensnared in a family corruption scandal and struggled with a sceptical press.

Ban, 72, has been unable to capitalise on his much-anticipated homecoming after a decade as secretary-general of the United Nations in New York. Since his return on Jan. 12, he has cut a sometimes-irritable figure in public and been pilloried for a series of perceived PR gaffes – all without announcing any intention to run for president. Now the United States has asked South Korea to arrest his brother, Ban Ki-sang, on charges that he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex.

The timing of the case could hardly be worse for Ban, whose high international profile and clean image were expected to be assets as he returned to a nation reeling from a presidential corruption scandal. President Park Geun-hye has been impeached by parliament and stripped of her powers while a court decides her fate.

Ban Ki-moon apologised on Saturday for family members who had caused public concern. “I have absolutely no knowledge of this case,” he said in a statement.However, a Realmeter poll released on Monday showed Ban’s support slipping from 22.2 percent last week to 19.8 percent, compared with 29.1 percent for Moon Jae-in of the opposition Democratic Party.

The poll numbers are volatile and analysts say it is too early to count out Ban.

However, if Moon holds his lead, he would become the first liberal to be elected president in nearly a decade. Ban has yet to affiliate himself with a party but had been expected to run as a conservative.—Reuters