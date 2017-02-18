SC vindicated PC’s decisions in HEC transaction

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has dismissed the review petition filed by the unsuccessful bidder, M/s Cargill Holding limited (CHL), and has vindicated Privatisation Commission’s decisions in the HEC transaction.

CHL had filed the review petition before the SCP against the Order dated October 4, 2016 in C.P. No. 3042/2016. While hearing the review petition, the Bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that no ground is made out for intervention of the Court and accordingly the review petition was dismissed.

According to Privatization Commission, with the recent Order of SCP dismissing the review petition, the Privatisation Commission (PC) has been successful in winning all the cases filed against it by the unsuccessful bidder at various judicial forums, which includes four cases at the Islamabad High Court, and two cases at the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In addition to these cases, PC had also got an FIR registered against the representative of CHL for its dishonoured cheque, and that matter is also being vigorously pursued with the Islamabad Police.

It is reiterated that PC strictly follows the legally mandated framework for running every privatisation transaction, most diligently and meticulously. This has also now been proven in the HEC transaction through multiple decisions by highest courts of law of the country.