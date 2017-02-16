SC verdict to set country’s direction

Raza Naqvi

Attock

President PTI (N/Punjab) Aamir Kayani has said that judiciary is going to write history, as the verdict of Supreme Court will set direction of this country. He said this while addressing a press conference here in Attock.

On the occasion; former ministers Wajid Bokhari, Malik Amin Aslam, MPA Ejaz Bokhari, distt president PTI Ahmad Akbar, Yawar Bokhari, dist secretary general Yousaf Khattak, press secretary Imran Hazravi deputy secretary Yasir Husnain, tahsel president Abid Chaudry and Syed Mazhar Bukhari advocate was also present.

He said that there was no room left for the corrupt leaders and those who made loot and plunder will have to face the music and will b behind the bars. He said that the verdict of the Supreme Court in corruption case would have far reaching affects on the future of country. He said, people will get their eights when corruption will be rooted out and the corrupt leaders will be brought to book.

He said those leaders across the world step down when proved guilty and this time this will happen in Pakistan also.