SC verdict not final about PM: Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that Supreme Court has not given any final verdict about Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, however, a mechanism has been evolved for answers to some of questions.

He was talking to a delegation led by President Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Zia Shahid.

The CM highlighted some major achievements of the PML-N regime. He said Balochistan is our dear province and we have always taken care of it and there is no delay on our part in the construction of Cardiology Hospital Balochistan and Balochistan government has to choose the piece of land for it.

He said Punjab government has included boy and girl students from all provinces in its educational scholarship programs and thousands of students from Balochistan are benefiting from these programs.

He said under NFC Award, Punjab is giving Rs.11 billion annually to Balochistan from its share and during the last seven years; an amount of Rs.77 billion has been given to Balochistan to meet its needs.

He said people of Punjab are happy that they are giving their share for the promotion of provincial harmony and brotherhood. He said Rs.77 billion is a small amount; we will not hesitate from giving Rs.700 billion for the strengthening of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister said that CPEC is a game changer and it will change the destiny of the region. He said name of Nawaz Sharif will be remembered forever regarding CPEC. He said PTI had wasted nine months through sit-ins and it has also caused delay in CPEC and this party did propaganda against CPEC that this is not investment but loans.