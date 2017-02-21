SC upholds order to remove Ayyan Ali’s name from ECL

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday, decided to uphold it’s decision to remove Ayyan Ali’s name from the Exit Control List.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Saqib Nisar also discarded the contempt of court applications that both sides, Ayyan Ali the defendant and the Interior Ministry the petitioner, had filed against each other.

The Chief Justice said that if the court’s orders are not upheld, the matter would be dealt with in the SC and not sent to a lower court.

Earlier in the case, on Jan 30 the SC discarded the interior ministry’s appeal to keep model Ayyan Ali’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and upheld the Sindh High Court’s verdict to remove her name from the same.

Ayyan was nominated in a case relating to the customs officer’s murder, who was killed in 2015 while he was allegedly investigating the money laundering case involving the model.