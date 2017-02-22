SC tells AG to ‘stick to one story’

Panamagate case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Continuing his arguments before the Supreme Court’s (SC) five-member bench hearing the Panamagate case on Wednesday, Attorney General (AG) Ashtar Ausaf Ali pleaded that the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference against the Sharif family not be linked with the Panama Papers case as it differs in nature and substance.

When the bench had asked the AG on Tuesday if the court should intervene in the Hudaibiya case, Ali had argued that it would set the ‘wrong’ precedent if the SC issues an order in the case.

The Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference was initiated on the basis of a confession recorded by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on April 25, 2000, wherein he conceded that he had played a role in laundering roughly Rs1.2 billion on behalf of the Sharifs through fictitious accounts.

The AG told the bench that the case record in the Hudaibiya reference had been examined and that the company had obtained loans through foreign currency accounts.

At this, Justice Saeed expressed the bench’s frustration by saying that the lawyers were issuing different statements each time, which was confusing the bench.

“If a story has been made up, you should stick to it,” he remarked.

“The court was told that investments had been made in the Qatari (royal family’s) businesses. There was no mention of foreign currency accounts in the repayment of loans.”

Addressing the AG, Justice Saeed said: “You should argue as the attorney general. Don’t become a party to the case.” When the AG insisted that the Hudaibiya and Panama Papers cases should not be linked, Justice Saeed asked him why he was shying from the Hudaibiya case if the allegations in the case were false.

“(And) if the are allegations are true, why was the case buried?” he asked.

Justice Saeed further commented that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had “died in front of us yesterday”.