SC takes notice of girl set on fire

Rawalpindi

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by putting petrol on her.

Her 50 percent body was burnt and was admitted to burn centre at Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi where doctors described her condition as critical.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi and District Health Officer, Rawalpindi, to submit report within 48 hours.—INP