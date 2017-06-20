SC takes notice of JIT bashing

Orders FIA to probe record tampering allegations against SECP

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A three member special bench of the Supreme Court overseeing the implementation of the Panama case verdict Monday ordered Federal Investigation Agency Director General to probe charges that the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman tampered records related to the Sharif family money trail.

The bench directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to suspend its show-cause notice to Irfan Mangi, the NAB official who is part of the six-member JIT.

Attorney General (AG) Ashtar Ausaf Ali was directed to inform the court on Tuesday about what action should be taken against the Intelligence Bureau (IB) over charges levelled against it by the JIT.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that every day the government’s representatives attack the JIT and the apex court on various news channels. He stated that they will soon issue an order in this regard.

The bench also warned the government to stop harassing JIT members, otherwise it will issue a strict order in this regard. The judges directed the JIT to work according to the objective given to it by the Supreme Court in the designated time frame and stop looking here and there.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said law will take its course. “ We also not case if the sky falls or earth crumbles, said Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who heads the bench. There are severe accusations against the SECP chairman, he observed further