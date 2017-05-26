SC suspends SHC orders regarding heavy traffic ban in Karachi

Islamabad

Supreme Court Thursday suspended Sindh High Court (SHC) order on the entry of heavy traffic in Karachi, terming it violation of fundamental rights. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the identical petitions moved by Sindh government, Karachi Port Trust and Transporters fraternity. The SHC, in March, had directed the provincial government to immediately enforce ban on the movement of heavy traffic in the city during daytime.

On March 31, the provincial government had barred the entry of heavy vehicles in the city from 6 am to 11 pm. Issuing a verdict in the heavy traffic case on Tuesday (May 23), the high court allowed the plying of heavy traffic on three routes to be specified in the city and directed the relevant authorities to specify three routes for the passage of heavy traffic in Karachi.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed that the high court decision on the movement of heavy traffic was violation of fundamental rights.—APP