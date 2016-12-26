SC suspends LHC verdict on Dasti’s acquittal

Lahore

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Monday suspended a verdict of the Lahore High Court which acquitted MNA Jamshed Dasti in bogus degree case.

The bench also issued notice to Jamshed Dasti on an appeal filed by the government against his acquittal in bogus degree case. The bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the appeal at Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

An appeal was moved on behalf of the Election Commission of Pakistan, seeking restoration of sentence awarded to Dasti. Additional Prosecutor General Mazhar Sher Awan, on behalf of the appellate, said that the fake degree case was established against Dasti and he was declared guilty by a sessions’ court.