SC suspends death of mily court’s convicts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court has suspended the death sentence of two prisoners convicted by the military courts on Wednesday. Earlier, the convicts had submitted an appeal in the apex court. The bench, headed by Justice Aijaz Fazl, hearing the case served a notice to the parties concerned. Fazl Rabbi and Saeed Raheem had been convicted of carrying out terror activities in Swat.

The court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period. Earlier in March, President Mamnoon Hussain had signed the 28th Amendment Bill 2017 extending military courts for another two years. The bill, following the president’s signature, is now an Act of Parliament. Under this Act, the duration of the military courts has been extended for another two years, starting from January 7, 2017.