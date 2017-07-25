SC stays death by military court

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of a convict who was handed death sentence by a military court. The accused, Mohammad Akbar, was convicted of murdering two soldiers in 2009. He had challenged the military court verdict in 2016. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, after staying the convict’s execution, issued notices to the attorney general and the petitioner’s counsel.

At the time of his arrest, five kilogrammes of explosives were also found from Akbar, whose appeal against the death sentence was dismissed by Peshawar High Court.

The convict’s counsel contended before the SC that the military court did not take legal provisions into consideration while handing down the punishment, adding that his client was not given the opportunity to defend himself.