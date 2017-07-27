SC seeks details of offshore company, gifts from Tareen

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday initiated proceedings on PML-N stalwart Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Secretary General Jahangir Tareen over the alleged non-disclosure of assets, existence of offshore companies, as well as receiving foreign funding for PTI.

Before the hearing formally started, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar asked if every disqualification case would now be brought to the apex court.

“It is Tareen today, tomorrow it will be some other member of the Parliament,” he observed. “This has to stop somewhere. There are other forums which can look into these matters.”

To this, Abbasi’s counsel Azid Nafees replied that the case was brought before the apex court in light of the Panamagate case, but the answer did not entirely satisfy the bench. Nonetheless the hearing proceeded as scheduled.

As the arguments commenced, Nafees, while presenting his evidence, claimed that Tareen had concealed the fact that he owns agricultural land.

The lawyer further alleged that Tareen did not pay taxes on the land, and also that his company had received loans worth Rs49 million which were later written off.

He also brought up a fine worth Rs70 million levied by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Tareen for ‘insider trading’. The judges noted that this had happened 12 years ago and in any case signalled that Tareen had been keen to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

“Tareen has [also] gone on record to say that his children own offshore companies — these facts mean that he is not sadiq and ameen anymore,” the petitioner’s lawyer continued. “Tareen gave his children monetary gifts too,” he added.