SC seeks details of settlement after Mian Sharif’s death

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned hearing a slew of petitions seeking a probe into Panama Leaks till today Thursday, meanwhile apex court has sought property settlement details after Mian Sharif’s death.

Shahid Hamid, the counsel for Maryam Nawaz Sharif argued before the larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa regarding the ownership of offshore companies and London flats.

Shahid kicked off his arguments by expressing that the premier presented himself for accountability before the apex court and for disqualification of any legislator, a writ petition for co-warranto could be filed.

He claimed that a member of national Assembly could not be disqualified on the basis of not filing tax returns as FBR was the competent authority regarding Tax payment.

He reiterated that Maryam Nawaz was not owner of any property adding that Hussain Nawaz was the actual owner of London flats.

‘Capt. Safdar did not file tax return in 2011’ said justice Azmat Saeed.

Shahid Hamid expressed that Nawaz Sharif in his nomination papers categorically confirmed that he lived with her mother in her home.

Hamid maintained that there was no dispute among members of Sharif family regarding property settlement after the death of Mian Sharif.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court sought property settlement details after Mian Sharif’s death.

Shahid hamid claimed that the document linking Maryam Nawaz to offshore firm bore a fake signature of prime minister’s daughter.

Giving remarks on Maryam Nawaz’s signatures, Justice Ejaz Afzal said that an expert can comment on this issue as judges are not science masters. Justice Gulzar observed that apparently, there was a difference in the signatures.

‘Maryam Nawaz’s signature is also present on her personal information form issued by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)’ remarked justice Khosa.

Meanwhile, Justice Ejaz asked the complainant’s lawyer to prove from where the documents related to Maryam Nawaz were taken. He further said that such documents cannot be accepted without verification.

The apex court also sought the transcript of Maryam Nawaz which she gave to a leading television channel.

Justice Asif Khosa remarked that the trust deed inked between members of Sharif family harked back to 2006 whereas justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that Maryam admitted living with his father. In his remarks Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that Maryam Nawaz is accused of being Nawaz Sharif’s frontman. To this Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Shahid Hamid said that this allegation has to be proven by the petitioner. —SABAH