SC seeks details of Imran’s cricket earnings

ECP agrees to formation of commission on funding case

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A three-member bench led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief’s disqualification case till July 13.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that the money trail of one of Khan’s accounts was vague and documents supporting his income claims from playing cricket must be submitted to the court.

In response, Naeem Bukhari said he would provide the details to the court and inform the court when the PTI chief’s legal counsel, Anwar Mansoor, would be able to attend court hearings.

The CJP grilled Khan’s legal representative Naeem Bukhari over his client’s source of income for purchasing the Bani Gala estate.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday agreed to form a commission investigating whether the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf acquired foreign funding from prohibited sources during a hearing on the case in the Supreme Court.

The SC was hearing a petition filed by PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi seeking PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification on the basis of allegations that his party had acquired funding from prohibited foreign sources. There are three parties in the case – the PTI, Abbasi, and the ECP. Earlier, the PTI and Abbasi both had expressed their consent to the formation of a commission to investigate party’s funding sources.

‘The ECP, through its counsel Ibrahim Satti, told the apex court that the body had no objection to the formation of a commission to probe the PTI’s funds, and that it would cooperate if the SC chose to form one.

Satti also said that this was the first time a political party’s foreign funding was being investigated, adding that political parties do not even feel the need to submit information relating to domestic funding.

However, the ECP can act against a party if it is notified that the party has submitted incorrect information to it, Satti said. The party involved in such fraud can be banned or stopped from working, Satti said.

In a previous hearing of the same case, Akram Sheikh, the petitioner’s counsel, had stirred up a hornets’ nest when he claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had received $3.5 million from February 2010 to date from 178 multinational corporations (MNC) and ghost donors. He had further claimed that a number of such organisations were Indian.