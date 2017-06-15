SC says it won’t be influenced by threats

Reserves decision on video recording of JIT

Islamabad

The special bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan set up to monitor the investigations of the Panama leaks case has given observation that the court is well aware of the ongoing campaign against the judiciary and Joint investigation Team (JIT) but it will not be influenced by the threats.

Three-member bench of supreme court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Wednesday resumed hearing of the case.

The three-member special implementation bench was hearing the response of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hussain Nawaz , on the JIT report over ‘impediments’ faced by it as well as the leaking of Hussain’s interrogation picture.

The Court reserved its decision on Hussain Nawaz’s petition challenging the recording of the Panama case Joint Investigation proceedings.

The JIT is conducting a probe into the prime minister’s family’s international business assets. During the hearing, Hassan’s Nawaz counsel Khawaja Harris reiterated his client’s plea that the JIT proceedings should not be recorded on video.—SABAH