SC resumes hearing of Panamagate case today

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A five member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is to resume hearing of Panamagate case today

The bench had postponed the hearing after Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh had to be rushed to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology due to cardiac problems on Jan 31.

On Feb 1, Justice Khosa had announced that the bench would take up the case after Justice Saeed recovered from his ailment.

The hearing is likely to continue from Feb 15 to 16 and then adjourned to the next week for day-to-day proceedings.

Advocate Naeem Bokhari, representing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan; Makhdoom Ali Khan, the counsel for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif; Shahid Hamid, appearing on behalf of Maryam Safdar, her husband retired Capt Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar; and Taufiq Asif, representing Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq, have already completed their arguments.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja, the counsel for the prime minister’s sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, was on his legs when the hearing had to be postponed abruptly. He is likely to complete his arguments by Feb 16 after which the counsel for the FBR and NAB — also respondents in Imran Khan’s petition — may be asked to advance their point of view. Naeem Bokhari will also get the opportunity for rebuttal.