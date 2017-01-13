SC responsible to keep vigilant eye on state organizations: CJP

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that apex court of country mandated with responsibility to keep a vigilant eye on the other organizations of the State to adhere to the constitution and the law.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during his first address to staff and officers of Supreme Cour said that importance of staff and officers cannot be ruled out for smooth functioning of any organization. In our judicial system staff is backbone of Courts without them tedious task of dispensation of justice cannot be fulfilled” said CJ.

He further added, “Each member of the staff is duty bound to contribute to the effort of better performance of the Court. Therefore, duties must be discharged with commitment, dedication, devotion and honesty of purpose. Moreover, high standard of official conduct and discipline has to be maintained in order to uphold the Rule of Law”.

“Supreme Court of Pakistan is the apex court of the country mandated with responsibility of not only with the dispensation of justice, but also to keep a vigilant eye on the other organizations of the State to adhere to the constitution and the law, he said.

CJP said that people bring their grievances and expect for redressal, therefore, it is incumbent upon all of us to deal them in a decent manner so as to facilitate them in accordance with law to provide relief to them.

He further said, “The credibility and the dignity of the institution demanded efficient performance from the staff. Therefore, I am sanguine that the staff would work in a way that maintains the highest standard of public service delivery”.

The staff members also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and assured that they would go beyond the normal call of duty in order to come up to the expectation of the Judges as well the people of the country.—SABAH