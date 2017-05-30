SC rejects Hussain Nawaz’s petition against two JIT members

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A three-member special bench of the Supreme Court headed by Ejaz Afzal Khan on Monday while reposing confidence on the Joint Investigation Team [JIT] formed to investigate the offshore dealings of the Prime Minister’s family rejected the reservations raised by PM Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hussain Nawaz, regarding two members of the JIT.

In an application filed to the SC, Hussain had raised objections against Bilal Rasool of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Amer Aziz of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

He had expressed apprehensions that the presence of these officers may affect the fairness and impartiality of the JIT and its findings.

In his application, Hussain alleged that Rasool is a nephew of Mian Mohammad Azhar, whose family are ardent supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Hussain also objected to the inclusion of Aziz, who was also part of a National Accountability Bureau investigation which was carried out into the Hudabiya Paper Mills scam under former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf’s regime.

On Monday, Hussain’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, alleged that the behaviour of the two members of the JIT have been abusive.

However, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, rejected the accusation and ordered the JIT to continue with its proceedings and operate within its jurisdiction.

Another judge observed that the two members of the JIT who had been targeted by Hussain in his application were experts in white-collar crime.

“We will not change any members of the JIT, nor will we prevent someone from doing their work,” he remarked, drawing attention to the fact that a special bench of the Supreme Court had appointed the members of the JIT.

“Whether it is the prime minister or an ordinary citizen, nobody is above the law,” the judge added.

During proceedings at the apex court, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director General Wajid Zia, who heads the JIT, told the bench that Qatari royal Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani had not yet appeared before the JIT.

Two letters signed by the Qatari royal had been presented before the SC by representatives of the prime minister’s children’s during the Supreme Court’s hearing of the Panamagate case.

Justice Afzal remarked on Monday if the Qatari royal did not appear before the JIT, his letter would be thrown out.

A day earlier, the JIT grilled Hussain Nawaz for about two-and-a-half hours.