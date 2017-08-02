SC registrar denies rumour of Justice Khosa, Imran meeting

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A notice issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s registrar, Arbab Muhammad Arif, on Tuesday says that the “twist given to Imran Khan’s comments in an interview (about Justice Asif Saeed Khosa allegedly ‘requesting’ the PTI chairman) is malicious and unfortunate.”

On Monday, Senator Mohammad Ali Saif of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had filed a petition against Khan, accusing him of contempt of court for saying that Justice Khosa had “requested” the PTI chief to take back his call for Islamabad lockdown.

During an interview to a television channel, Khan had said that Justice Khosa, who was on the five-member bench that heard the Panama Papers case, had “requested” him to call off the lockdown and bring the matter to court instead. After the clip went viral on the internet, the PTI chairman had clarified on Twitter that his words were being taken out of context.

A deliberate attempt is being made to distort what I said in an interview.

The notice by the registrar claims that Justice Khosa has “never met or talked to Mr. Imran Khan in any private capacity throughout his life”. It adds that at the time when Khan announced the capital’s lockdown, the Panama Papers case was already in the SC and Khosa had told all political parties to “hold their horses” during a court proceeding — and the remarks were reported by the media at the time.

The notice maintains that the judge had observed that since the courts have taken “cognizance of the matter”, the parties must avoid any steps that will likely “cause extreme hardship to the citizens at large”. m“It appears that those observations were accorded due deference and the lockdown of Islamabad was called off,” it ions made in the Courtroom during a judicial proceeding.