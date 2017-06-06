SC orders Nihal Hashmi to submit reply by June 16

Inflammatory remarks

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday gave former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi until June 16 to submit his reply regarding threatening remarks he made against the judiciary and the JIT investigating the Prime Minister and his family.

During Monday’s hearing, Nihal Hashmi, in his defence, said that he has been struggling for the supremacy of law for the last three decades. “I also participated in the Lawyers’ Movement,” he added.

“We know that you have worked for supremacy of law and you will be provided enough time to submit your reply,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan said in response.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who was chairing the three-member bench, initially set June 15 as the date for the next hearing, but Hashmi excused himself saying he had plans for iftar on that day. Instead, Hashmi asked for the hearing to be fixed after Eid, saying he did not have a copy of his speech and asking the court to show his video in the courtroom instead.

Justice Ahsan responded to Hashmi saying that Hashmi did not seem to be taking the case seriously enough, and suggested that this was a serious matter that Hashmi should not be taking it so lightly.

However, the court relented moved the hearing date to June 16. A recently-surfaced video had showed Hashmi apparently warning the individuals conducting a Supreme Court-sanctioned investigation that they will be “taken to task” for grilling the prime minister’s family.