SC not using any account, page on social networking websites

ISLMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday clarified that it is not using any account or page on the social networking websites.

According to a statement issued by SC, a fake facebook page carrying name of Supreme Court of Pakistan is being run on social media.

“It is, therefore, clarified that Supreme Court of Pakistan is neither using any facebook account or page nor any other ID on any other social networking websites,” the SC said.

“Moreover, concerned quarters i.e. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunications (PTA) have also been asked to block such IDs, pages and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with law.

Originally Published By NNI