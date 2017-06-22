SC did not adopt accountability’s course: Javed Hashmi

Multan

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi on Wednesday said that the course adopted by the Supreme Court was not of accountability, rather it can be of removing someone. Talking to media at Multan Press Club, Hashmi said that Nawaz Shairf and his children must be held accountable as they were not above constitution.

Hashmi said that if JIT became controversial, Nawaz Shairf would emerge victim before the nation. He added that during the last three years, the incumbent government did excesses with him and his family. He added that terrorism cases were registered against members of his family and even those who had already died.

The veteran political added that bulldozers were run on his properties by the government. He added that there was no credible system of accountability in the country, adding that NAB had no importance.

He added that Supreme Court constituted JIT for the first tome for accountability, but the JIT lack balance. He also lashed out at the judiciary, saying that judiciary protected dictators for four times. He added that he remained behind bars for four years due to former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.’—INP