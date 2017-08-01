SC moved against Khaqan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Supreme Court of Pakistan has been moved against Interim Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The applicant argued that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not hold right to do parliamentary or party politics and nominate Abbasi after being disqualified by Supreme Court.

A stay order should be issued against this nomination, the applicant said. The application further mentioned that there is a reference registered against Abbasi in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hence he is not eligible for this post.

Abbasi issued LNG tender against the rules, the application claimed.