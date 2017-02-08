SC lifts embargo on CDA accounts

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended Islamabad High Court decision regarding land acquisition and compensation cases while lifting embargo on the accounts of Capital Development Authority (CDA). A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar suspended the IHC verdict while hearing appeal moved by CDA against IHC decision.

During the course of proceedings, counsel for the CDA argued that IHC attached the account without waiting recommendations of the commission which was constituted to estimate amount of the compensation to the affected people.

He said due to attachment, Authority had to face problems to run its affairs and requested to lift the ban on the accounts. Subsequently the bench while accepting the stance of CDA, suspended IHC decision and adjourned further hearing to date in office.

It is pertinent to mention here that affected people approached IHC seeking compensation for the land the CDA had acquired from them in sectors I-16, H-17, Bheka Syedan of F-11, etc., about a decade ago but had not paid them compensation yet.