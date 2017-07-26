SC instructs Jang Group to submit complete reply

Islamabad

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Tuesday directed Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, owner of Jang Group, to submit additional documents and complete reply in contempt case. During the hearing Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked “Fake news was published by Jang Group by merely citing sources to vilify apex court and joint investigation team,”. Expressing exasperation over half-finished reply, SC instructed Jang Group to submit additional documents and complete reply in the court.

The hearing was adjourned till August 22. SC had issued contempt notice to Jang Group over a news published by English daily The News International. While quoting the sources close to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case against Sharif family, The News International stated that the JIT has not held Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif responsible of any wrongdoing. “The JIT has cast some doubts about the prime minister in absence of any reasonable evidence but at no place has held the Prime Minister responsible of doing any illegal thing,” the paper reported.—INP