SC hints to examine plea bargain law of NAB

Islamabad

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has adjourned the hearing of plea regarding plea bargaining in mega corruption case of former provincial finance minister Mushtaq Raisan indefinitely.

Three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the bail plea of former advisor to chief minister Balochistan on finance Mir Khalid Lango.

During the hearing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the court will review the plea bargain powers of chairman NAB. He said the plea bargain of Mushtaq Ahemd Raisani could benefit the other accused.

Chief Justice observed that the discretionary powers of the chairman NAB regarding plea bargain could not be unlimited. Chief Justice inquired if a person who commits fraud against the state and returns back money what is punishment for him. Chief Justice questioned from Nab prosecutor “why the NAB not decides the matter in prescribed time period while filing reference. Chief Justice said the court will see whether the plea bargain was right or wrong.

The prosecutor NAB Waqas Qadeer Dar informed the court that the person who returns looted money could not hold public office. He said that the accused could not secure loan from bank and also could not contest election till ten years.

Subsequently the court adjourned the further hearing of the case for indefinite period due to shortage of time.—SABAH