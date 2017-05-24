SC hears suo motu case regarding illegal organ trade

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday termed the illegal trade of organs an affliction in society and said those selling their kidneys were “victims of exploitation”. Justice Nisar made the remarks during a suo motu hearing of a case pertaining to the illegal trade of organs in the country.

During the hearing, Islamabad police submitted a 53-page report on organ trade to the court. The report revealed that the illegal trade of kidneys is most prevalent in Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. It also said that in many villages in Punjab, several people have been found to have only one kidney, with the other sold to a buyer.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Kiyani, present during the hearing, told the court that the police do not have the authority to investigate the institutions involved in the illegal activity.“We can raid houses, but registered institutions are involved in this activity and we do not have the authority to investigate them,” the SSP said, adding that only the Federal Investigation Agency has the authority to do so.

Kiyani also told the court that a 2009 ordinance targetting the illegal trading of organs is not applicable in Islamabad.

Notices were sent to Attorney General Ashtar Ausuf and to the advocates general of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.