SC gives one month to vacate Kauray Khan Trust land

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Wednesday has directed Punjab government to submit detailed report in one month after vacation of Kauray Khan Trust land from land mafia in Muzaffargarh district of south Punjab.

The two-judge SC bench headed by Justice Aijaz Afzal khan and Justice Aijazul Ahsan resumed the hearing of application moved by Muzaffar Hussain. The bench rejected request of provincial authorities for more time to complete the vacation process.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab Razaq Mirza appeared and presented report on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Sherwani and petitioner Muzaffar also filed rebuttal on the report.

AAG informed the court that authorities have get vacated some area of land and further steps are being taken for demarcation of the land, adding that whole land would be get vacated soon but court may grant more time.

Muzaffar Hussain was of the view that authorities are not bringing the facts before apex court and land was being vacated in papers only.

The apex court awarded one month more time for completion of the land vacation work as per the SC orders given earlier. The report submitted in the case by AAG Punjab revealed that 10 government departments have occupied the 380 Kanal land trust land.

As per details Sports ground, Animal Hspital, Police Station, Telephone exchange, Basic health unit, Assistant Commissioner office, Tehsil Complex, government boys high school, colleges and Judicial complex in Tehsil Jatoi has occupied about 380 kanal land.

It is worth mentioning here that SC in November 2016 had directed the Punjab government to recover the Kauray Khan Trust land from land mafia by January 5, 2017.

It is worth mentioning here that Sardar Kauray Khan Jatoi had bequeathed 83,000 kanals of land for the welfare of the people of Muzaffargarh district but the land was being mismanaged by the government officials.—SABAH