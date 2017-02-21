SC for strict punishment to corrupt officials

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad:

A three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan while issuing a verdict regarding the bail of two officials belonging to Balochistan directed the courts across the country to award maximum punishment to officials involved in corrupt practices.

The copy of the judgment was sent to all high courts, National Accountability Bureaus , Federal Investigation Agency and anti corruption departments. The apex court said it is in the larger interest of the nation and state that courts implement strict standards, show zero tolerance towards corruption and those who are involved in such cases. Such individuals should get maximum punishment and no mercy should be shown towards them, it added.

The Supreme Court further noted that all courts in the past extended lenient treatment towards the accused who were involved in corruption cases. If massive corruption is allowed to go unchecked, the country will remain unable to drop the begging bowl from its hands, it added.