SC dismisses writs seeking review of court orders

Out of turn promotions of police officers

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all the petitions seeking review over court orders regarding out of turn shoulder promotions of police sfficers.

The court, in its order, said with majority of four to one (Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali dissenting), the review petitions along with all other miscellaneous applications were dismissed.

The three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim announced the verdict which was reserved by a five-member larger bench on December 14. The court order stated that all the listed review ptitions and the applications were dismissed. “The I.G.P, Punjab, the Home Secretary, Punjab, and the Secretary, Establishment Division, are directed to comply with the judgment, by fixing the seniority of all the police officers who were given out of turn promotion alongwith their batch-mates, as if they were never given out of turn promotion.

“However, the orders of withdrawal of out of turn promotion passed by the Department/Competent Authority should be recalled against the Police Officers who had earned out of turn promotions, pursuant to the judgments of superior Courts/Service Tribunals.” The court order stated that fore the purpose of compliance of this judgment, necessary D.P.C/Board, as the case may be, shall be immediately held without further loss of time and a compliance report be submitted to the Registrar of this Court for our perusal in Chambers. “This exercise shall be completed within a period of one month. The Advocate General, Punjab, and the Attorney General for Pakistan shall communicate the directives of this Court to the relevant authorities,” according to the court verdict.