SC directs PEMRA not to take action against TV channels on Ramazan guidelines violations

Islamabad

In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended action on violations of Ramazan guidelines by some TV channels.

The apex court while hearing a petition of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), that had challenged the Ramazan guidelines, has stopped the Authority to take any adverse action on the said violations.

In its order dated May 31, 2017 the Supreme Court has also directed the Islamabad High Court to pass an appropriate order in this regard on Monday, June 5, 2017.

“Till then no adverse action be taken against the petitioner association” says the apex court’s order. PEMRA had issued show cause notices to Geo Entertainment.—INP