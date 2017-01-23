SC decision on Panamagate will have far-reaching effects: Imran

Staff Reporter

Kasur

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that Supreme Court’s decision in the ongoing Panamagate case will have far reaching effects on Pakistan’s future.

“It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a serving prime minister is being held accountable over corruption,” the PTI chairman addressed participants of a party rally in Kasur district of Punjab on Sunday.

The Supreme Court is hearing a slew of petitions filed by the opposition parties in the wake of the Panama Papers leaks, with the Sharif family facing allegations of corruption. Criticising Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PTI chief said: “You are a king of corruption in Pakistan.” No country can progress if its rulers are corrupt, he added.

Talking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai,Imran Khan said “they have probably sensed that the ship is going to sink therefore they are jumping off it to save themselves.”

Earlier, referring to a recent incident, Imran said an elderly woman by the name of Zohra from Kasur expired in Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital after her relatives moved from pillar to post for her treatment.

“This all happened because the rulers are not even aware of the situation commoners face at the public hospitals,” he said. “They go abroad even for their medical check-ups.”

The PTI leader lamented that the Sharif brothers spent Rs12 billion worth of public money on self-projection and advertisement.