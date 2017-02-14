SC convicts Sasikala; dashes her hopes of becoming CM

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (61) – who has been insisting on being invited to form government in Tamil Nadu — in a 21-year-old corruption case and sentenced her to jail for four years.

A bench headed by Justice PC Ghose asked her and two other convicts to surrender forthwith before the trial court.

Coming amid a bitter tussle for power between warring factions of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the verdict destroys not only her chances of becoming the Chief Minister but also her political career as she stands disqualified to contest elections for 10 years.

Under the election law, a convicted person cannot contest polls for six years from the date of completion of his/her sentence.

As the court pronounced the verdict at 10.35 am in a jam-packed courtroom no. 6, there was commotion as many lawyers and journalists tried to go out at once to break the news. The case launched in 1996 on a complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (then Janta Party chief) accusing Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her relatives VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi of amassing disproportionate asserts worth Rs 66.65 crore during the late AIADMK leader’s first term as Chief Minister (1991-96).—Agencies