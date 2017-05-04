SC begins hearing petition on dismissal of Imran, Tareen

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Secretary General Jehangir Tareen.

The petition, filed by the PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi, accuses the two PTI leaders of not declaring their assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and seeks to unseat them based on alleged violations of the lncome Tax Ordinance 1979 and Peoples Act 1974.

The petition, which was accepted by the apex court in November last year, also claims that the PTI is a ‘foreign-funded’ party.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Abbasi’s counsel, Muhammad Akram Sheikh, began his arguments before Chief Justice Saqib Nasir, Justice Umar Ata Bindial and Justice Faisal Arab.

Shiekh’s request to include the ECP and the Ministry of Interior as a party to the case was approved by the bench at the start of the hearing. “If the need arises, we will call the Ministry of Interior and the National Accountability Bureau,” the chief justice said.

Proceeding with his arguments, Sheikh focused on giving details pertaining to foreign funds allegedly received by the PTI, which he said were in violation of the Political Parties Order which prohibits parties from receiving funding from abroad. “PTI is operating on foreign funds,” Akram Sheikh told the bench, further alleging that the PTI leader’s own off-shore companies had received $2.3 million beween 2010 and 2013. “The details pertaining to the sum are available on the website of the US Department of Justice,” Sheikh added. “In 2015, PTI accepted $1m in political funding,” he added.