SC begins hearing of child maid torture case

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Supreme Court of Pakistan is to start hearing of suo motu notice today regarding the alleged torture of a child maid at the hands of a additional sessions judge’s wife. It has also summoned the parents of the maid and senior police official.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the case.

The case of the alleged torture of the child maid caught media’s attention after she was recovered from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The minor girl, whose face and hands carry torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from the stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated that she was beaten and her hand burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

On Tuesday, the matter was settled out of court and according to the child’s father, they had forgiven the judge’s wife for God’s sake. A medical board comprising doctors from PIMS Hospital has been constituted to examine the child maid.

According to a notification, the medical board will examine the girl at eleven am today following which a report will be presented in two days. The medical board was constituted on the orders of the district magistrate, and police have been directed to present the child.

Social workers through Asma Jahngir have filed a petition in the Supreme Court pertaining to the case. The petition has made Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram and his wife respondents in the case. Father of the maid, Interior Ministry and Additional Judge Atta Rabbani have also been made respondents in the case.

According to the petition, the basic rights of the child were violated and calls for disciplinary action against the additional sessions judge. The Islamabad High Court has submitted the report pertaining to the case in the apex court. According to sources, the report contains details of the out of court settlement and police investigation. The report contains statements of the child and the Additional Sessions Judge.