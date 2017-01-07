SC bars Murad from appointments in SPSC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Supreme Court on Saturday issued guidelines and restrained Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from new appointments in Sindh Public Service Commission on his discretion.

Justice Amir Hani Muslim penned a nine-page order in a suo motu case against illegal appointments of the chairman and other SPSC members.

Sindh government deliberately overlooked ineptitude of candidates during selection procedure, stated written order.

Order further narrates that Sindh government was directed to frame rules in accordance with Section-10 of SPSC’s act 1989 but contrary to that appointments were made on discretion of competent authority. SC articulated exasperation over absence of formal mechanism for recruitments.

Apex court directed Sindh government to craft rules and constitute high-powered selection committee at earliest in order to ensure transparency in selection procedure and appointment of persons with unblemished track record and unquestionable impartiality.

SC has sought explanation from Chief Secretary Sindh on reappointment of non-cadre employees in SPSC against direction issued by apex court and hints at launching contempt case against officers who violated orders.

The case will again be taken up after one week.