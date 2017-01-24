SC bans sale of substandard ghee, cooking oil at Utility Stores

Staff Reporter

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday banned the sale of substandard cooking oil and ghee at Utility Stores until the quality report comes in while hearing of the suo moto case. SC has said that subnormal cooking oil and ghee become a cause of heart diseases among children.

The court has demanded quality report of these products in ten days. SC has also ordered to inspect the quality of tetra packs, plastic pouches and plastic water bottles and said plastic bottles get expired when exposed to sun. When the Utility Stores’ lawyer submitted a report regarding cooking oil and ghee, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar gave remarks that do not go to the theories of reports, come to ground realities.

The CJP said that use of monosodium glutamate (Chinese salt) increases heart diseases, blood pressure and allergy, and demanded Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to submit a report regarding this salt.