SC asks govt, KE and SE to submit replies

KE privatisation case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Tuesday ordered the federal government, K-Electric (KE) and Shanghai Electric (SE) to submit their replies regarding a Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) petition against the privatisation of KE. The counsel for JI argued that the power company was privatised in 2005 but its management failed to discharge its binding responsibilities under the privatisation agreement. He further said that the company was collecting 15 cents per unit from consumers using the excuse of excessive workers, despite firing 4,000 old employees. He also alleged that more than 1,500 people died due to loadshedding during heatwaves and other power-related incidents. Justice Umar Atta Bandial asked the counsel if the party had approached the regulator, to which the lawyer responded that the regulator had been approached, adding that both the company and regulator were colluding. He also alleged that the company was defrauding consumers out of billions of rupees. The federal government’s counsel argued that the application was not maintainable as the Sindh High Court had already decided the matter. In his remarks, CJP Nisar said people believe the judiciary will provide them with justice, so they bring all issues to the court instead of raising the issues on the relevant platforms. However, he added, the court would not discourage those seeking justice. The CJP also said that the court needed to find out if the power company could be bound to end loadshedding, and if the government had the resources to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers. The hearing of the case has been adjourned for an indefinite period of time.