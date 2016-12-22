SC allows urgent hearing on Ayyan Ali’s ECL plea

Staff Reporter

Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday accepted model Ayyan Ali’s plea for urgent hearing of plea seeking lifting of travel ban. Three-member bench headed by Justice Saqib Nisar will start hearing of plea from Thursday. Earlier, apex court had rejected similar plea by the model. Ayyan Ali also submitted Sindh High Court’ (SHC) order and other documents regarding her inclusion in investigation pertaining to customs inspector murder case.

In November 2015, a customs court indicted Ayyan for attempting to smuggle more than half a million dollars in cash out of the country, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

Ayyan Ali was arrested on the night of March 14 as she waited in a VIP airport lounge in Islamabad before her Dubai flight. While Pakistani law bars any passenger from carrying over $10,000, investigators say they found $506,800 tucked into her luggage.